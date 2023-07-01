INDIA

Goldman Sachs may exit Apple Card partnership, offload to American Express

NewsWire
0
0

Goldman Sachs, which partnered Apple on the launch of Apple Card four years ago, may be eyeing an exit and is reportedly planning to offload its partnership to American Express.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the investment banking firm is “looking for a way out” of its high-profile deal with Apple.

“A retreat from the Apple credit card would effectively end Goldman Sachs’s consumer-lending business,” the report noted.

Apple and Goldman did not immediately comment on the report. The shift to American Express could affect where Apple cardholders can use their card. Apple Cards are currently issued by Mastercard, which is accepted at a majority of retailers across the US, while American Express has a bit less reach.

Apple launched its credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs in 2019. Earlier this year, Goldman CEO David Solomon said he was “considering strategic alternatives” for the investment firm’s consumer arm. There are reports that Apple Card may soon enter the Indian market, although the company has not said anything about the plan.

In April, Apple launched a new high-yield savings account for Apple Card users that comes with a 4.15 annual percentage yield (APY). Users can also withdraw funds at any time through the Savings dashboard by transferring them to a linked bank account or to their Apple Cash card, with no fees.

2023070132157

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DMK leaders in talks with contenders for 19 district Secretary’s posts

    TN Women’s Commission seeks action against Kalakshetra Foundation

    realme to give attractive offers worth Rs 700 crore this festive...

    Mainly clear weather likely in J&K