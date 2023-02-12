SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Golf: Aditi Ashok finished third in Lalla Meryem Cup but leading the Order of Merit

NewsWire
0
0

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished third in the Lalla Meryem Cup with an overall score of 7 under. She finished the final round with 1 under (4 Birdie & 1 Bogey).

Despite finishing third on Saturday the Magical Kenya Ladies Open winner, Aditi, still lead the way in the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol (Order of Merit) after receiving 230 points to take her overall tally to 730. Grant collected 320 points to position herself in third.

Sweden’s Maja Stark saw off a star-studded leaderboard to win by four shots and land a sixth Ladies European Tour (LET) title. Her compatriot Linn Grant finished in solo second with 8-under.

Aditi was two shots behind Stark, things got interesting early on when last week’s Magical Kenya Open winner birdied the opening hole to draw level with Stark after the Swede made bogey.

But Stark soon took control on the front nine, rebounding with birdies on two, five, and nine to steer four clear of the Indian as they approached the turn.On to the back nine and the drama quickly unfolded. Playing in the group ahead, Linn Grant – who started the day five shots adrift – carded birdies on 12, 14 and15 after going out in 34 (-3) to close the gap to two on her Race to Costa Del Sol rival.

Stark responded with a birdie of her own on 14 before Grant’s momentum ended after she bogeyed the par-4 16th for a third consecutive day. Three shots clear of Ashok and Grant with four holes to play, Stark then birdied 17 before closing out the win with an excellent par save on 18 to finish on -12.

The victory was Stark’s sixth on the LET and marks an exceptional start to 2023 after finishing T2 at the LPGA Tour’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Championship last month.

20230212-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golf: Molinari-led Continental Europe win title in inaugural Hero Cup

    Anirban Lahiri misses the cut in FedEx St Jude Championship

    Amandeep holds lead despite struggle on second day of 5th leg...

    PGTI golf: Rory Hie shoots 63 to take two-shot lead in...