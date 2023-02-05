Two-time Olympian golfer Aditi Ashok continued her excellent form at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, firing a bogey-free round of 69 (-4) to hold a six-shot lead heading with a final to go.

On the third day of action on Saturday at Vipingo Ridge, Aditi had a steady start before rolling in back-to-back birdies on the fifth and six holes. It wasn’t long before the Indian star made another birdie on the eighth hole, and she made her final one on 12 to have a total of 13-under-par and extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

‘It was really good. The first couple of holes, I was actually looking at bogeys. I almost hit out of bounds on the first hole, but after that my round was more steady and bogey-free is always a positive,’ Aditi was quoted by LET website. ‘I think when the wind is up sometimes you hole putts but sometimes you don’t, so you have to make sure you’re always hitting the greens and taking the big numbers out of play. Then you’re always there looking at birdie even if you don’t make it.’

Aditi, who was runner-up at Vipingo Ridge in 2019, is looking for her fourth victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and it would be her first since she triumphed at the 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

Thailand’s April Angurasaranee sits in second place on the leaderboard on seven-under-par after shooting a round of 70 (-3) on day three. The teenager dropped two shots during her round but made up for it with a birdie on the seventh plus two eagles on the par-five 11th and 15th holes.

Three shots back in third place is England’s Cara Gainer on four-under-par after she produced a round of 71 (-2). She made an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys on day three in tough and windy conditions.

20230205-160603