India’s Aditi Ashok shot 3-under 69 on the final day and climbed up to a creditable T-15 at the Aramco Team Series golf tournament in Florida, USA. Aditi, who was T-39 after two rounds, went up the leaderboard smartly.

The Indian golfer, who has been having a fine season, stays on top of the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Ladies European Tour rankings, having played just four events, of which she won one, was second in another and third in yet another.

India’s other two women stars, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall, carded 74 each and ended in tied for 38th position.

As Diksha is slowly finding her feet this season with a third straight cut, Amandeep Drall was making her second cut. Vani Kapoor missed the cut this week.

Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova produced a round of 74 (+2) to finish in second place in Florida on one-under-par.

Germany’s Olivia Cowan, winner of the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2022, produced the joint-best round of the day with a 68 (-4) to finish in a share of third place on even-par alongside world No.3 Lydia Ko.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda won the individual title as she began the final round one off the lead but started with two bogeys in her opening three holes at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. She soon rolled in three birdies on six, seven and nine to be in control at the midway mark of her day.

Another dropped shot on 10 was soon compensated by a birdie on 13, but then Ciganda found the water on 16 and made a double bogey.

But the 32-year-old held her nerve and made two pars on her last two holes to finish on two-under-par, which was enough for her to clinch her seventh LET title. It was a great win for Ciganda in a field that also had Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Alison Lee.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, Aditi Ashok still leads and now has 1,260 points at the top of the standings. Sweden’s Linn Grant sits second with 1,005.33 points having increased her total with Spain’s Ana Pelï¿½ez Trivino in third with 887.33 points.

