Golf: Korea’s Im grinds out another 69 as Homa leads The Genesis Invitational

South Korea’s Sungjae Im ground out a second successive 2-under 69 at The Genesis Invitational to stay on the fringe of contention as 2021 winner Max Homa seized control of the US$20 million PGA TOUR showpiece.

Im made three birdies against a lone bogey at Riviera Country Club on Friday to sit in a share of 12th place, six shots behind Homa who will take a one-stroke lead into the third round following a 68 as he chases a seventh PGA TOUR victory.

Tournament host Tiger Woods looks set to make the weekend after a 73 left him in tied 60th, with 14 players to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning after play was suspended due to fading light, according to a report on the PGA TOUR website.

The 24-year-old Im, who is a two-time PGA TOUR winner, is enjoying a purple patch of form following a T4 and T6 finish in his last two starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open. He scrambled beautifully at the iconic venue on Friday, saving par on six occasions thanks to some deft touches.

The Korean, whose best finish at Riviera was T33 last year, made birdies on the first, 11th and 16th holes and is hoping to use the overall momentum to make it into the top 10 again.

In his first tournament since the 2022 Open Championship last July, Woods, 47, scrambled to a 74 for a 143 total which should see him squeezing into the weekend right on the number. After finishing with three closing birdies for an opening 69 on Thursday, Woods stumbled with three bogeys over his last four holes on Friday.

Homa, currently second on the FedExCup standings, is looking to become the first player to win three times this season and moved closer to his goal following six birdies against three bogeys. Keith Mitchell (69), Jon Rahm (68) and Lee Hodges (66) share second place, one back.

