Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world. It was his first win since the 2022 Masters that set him on the road to becoming World No. 1.

Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course Sunday. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA TOUR victory. Scheffler moved to fifth in the FedExCup standings.

Though there have been 16 starts since his last win, Scheffler has finished no worse than Tied-11 (at American Express) in his last six starts indicating that he is getting back to his best as the Majors are around the corner.

Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first TOUR title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters Tournament and was the PGA TOUR’s player of the year.

Scheffler made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th to move ahead of Taylor and then took a two-shot lead on the par-3 16th with a 15-footer for par.

Scheffler birdied the par-4 17th with a 5-foot putt and closed with a par to finish at 19-under 265. He earned $3.6 million from the $20 million purse in the second of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events.

Scheffler became the seventh player to successfully defend a title in the tournament, following Ben Hogan (1946-47), Jimmy Demaret (1949-50), Lloyd Mangrum (1952-53), Arnold Palmer (three straight from 1961-63), Johnny Miller (1974-75) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016-17).

Taylor also finished with a 65. The Canadian bogeyed the 16th, missing a 7-footer after Scheffler holed his par putt. Jon Rahm, who opened the year with consecutive victories in Hawaii and California, was third at 14 under after a 68.

Korea's Sungjae Im posted his third top-10 finish of the season with a tie for sixth place. The 24-year-old Im closed with a 2-under 69 after mixing four birdies against two bogeys for an 11-under 273 total

Im moved up to 27th position in the FedExCup points list with his strong finish and also picked up a cheque of US$652,500

