SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma gets off to disappointing start at ISPS Handa C’ships

NewsWire
0
0

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma suffered two double bogeys in a space of three holes as he scored 2-over 72 and was lying Tied 117th after the first round of the 2023 ISPS Handa Championships, here.

Sharma opened with a birdie on his first hole as he started from the tenth hole. He added a birdie on first, which was his 10th hole and had one more birdie later on. However in between he had double bogeys on second and fourth and another bogey for a disappointing start.

Andy Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu posted opening 63s to lead the way after the first round. Sullivan, who had four wins on the DP World Tour, had eight birdies and one bogey, while South Korean Kim turned in a bogey free first round containing seven birdies to join Sullivan on seven under par.

Swede Alexander Bjï¿½rk, Canada’s Aaron Cockerill and South African Deon Germishuys were one shot behind the leaders in a three-way tie for third.

Home favourites Keita Nakajima, Yosuke Asaji and Ryutaro Nagano were on five under alongside South African Jacques Kruyswijk, Swede Sebastian Sï¿½derberg, Brad Kennedy of Australia, New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier and Marcel Schneider of Germany.

They ended the day tied for sixth, just two shots adrift of the early pace set by Sullivan and Yeong-su.

Evergreen Australian Brad Kennedy also made his presence felt with an opening 65, joining the Japanese trio to keep the JGTO flag flying high against their rivals from the DP World Tour in the ground-breaking tournament jointly sanctioned by the JGTO and DP World Tour for the first time in Japan.

Nakajima will be pumped up to keep the solid run going in the early season after starting strongly with a tied-eighth at the Token Homemate Cup and finishing solo ninth at the Kansai Open last week.

With a two-year exemption on the World Tour up for grabs this week, Nakajima knows exactly what’s at stake.

20230420-231802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golfer Aditi lies 14th as Tvesa moves up to 36th in...

    Amandeep, Vani 1-2 after first round of 4th leg of WPGT

    Anirban Lahiri hopes performance at The Players will lead to more...

    Amandeep blazes on back nine to take 3-shot lead in 5th...