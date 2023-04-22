SPORTSGOLF

Golf: Sungjae Im, Mitchell one behind leaders Cantlay and Schauffele at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NewsWire
0
0

Korea’s Sungjae Im and his American partner Keith Mitchell continued to blossom as they combined for a sparkling 5-under 67 Foursomes session to sit one back of leaders Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, here.

Im and Mitchell clicked superbly in the more difficult alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana, trading seven birdies against a double bogey to reach the halfway stage of the PGA TOUR tournament on 15-under 129, tying for second place alongside Doc Redman and Sam Ryder, who posted a 66 on Friday.

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard with the day’s low of 63 for tied fourth place, two back and within striking shot of a repeat win. It was a new Foursomes course record in the tournament.

Korean duo Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim combined for a 67 to lie five adrift on 133, which was matched by compatriot S.Y. Noh and his American partner Michael Kim who returned a 71 to sit on T20.

Another Korean combination, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim posted a second successive 67 to make the cut on the number at 10-under.

20230422-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6th leg of women’s golf: Jahanvi grabs initial lead

    PGTI Players Championship: Arjun Sharma moves into sole lead, keeps maiden...

    Scheffler chases title and World No. 1 ranking, Rahm in close...

    Golf: Hatton, Lowry and Fleetwood return to Abu Dhabi for inaugural...