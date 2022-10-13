INDIA

Golfer Jeev moves court after getting notice for not paying 63 challans

NewsWire
0
0

International golfer Chiranjeev Milkha, popularly known as Jeev Milkha Singh, has moved a local court seeking registration of a case against a car dealer and purchaser after he received notices for not paying 63 challans for a Mercedes Benz car that he sold in 2014.

The court is likely to pass an order on October 17 on the complaint of Milkha Singh, who sought directions to the police to register an FIR against a Delhi-based firm director for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The car was sold to Nitin Jain, director, Vibes Healthcare Ltd, Hauz Khas, in 2014 through a car dealer Tejinder Singh of Rally Motors for Rs 35 lakh.

Milkha’s counsel, Terminder Singh, told the media that all documents pertaining to sale and purchase of the vehicle were executed. Jain, however, did not transfer the registration of the vehicle in his name.

Jeev Milkha Singh said he also wrote a letter to the RLA (Registration and Licensing Authority) in Chandigarh and requested it to take action against the accused.

He said the purchaser did not want to transfer the vehicle in his name so he could get away with committing any offence.

20221013-145202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From slush financing and extortion to drugs, the ‘Bolly-Mafia’ nexus as...

    Punjab to make spurious liquor law more stringent

    Rupali Ganguly thrilled about reprising her role in ‘Anupama – Namaste...

    Inter-caste married couple boycotted in K’taka’s Tumkur