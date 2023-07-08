INDIA

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

NewsWire
0
0

Neha Tripathi ended a long wait lasting almost 55 months with a win in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Neha, who last won the first leg in the 2019 season, carded 2-under 70 to finish 1-under for the three rounds. She finished ahead of the amateur duo, Saanvi Somu (69) and Vidhatri Urs (72) whose totalled even par 216.

Neha was the lone flag bearer for professionals among the top four, as Mannat Brar (70) took the fourth spot.

Neha, starting the final day in second place, dropped an early bogey on Par-5 third, while amateur Vidhatri, the overnight leader, dropped a shot on fourth. Both birdied the fifth, as did Saanvi, who then added birdies on eighth and ninth to get into contention.

On the back nine, Neha birdied twice on the 12th and 16th, while Saanvi failed to make any gains. Vidhatri on the other hand birdied 15th and bogeyed 16th. At that stage Neha led the field by one. As all three players parred the 17th and 18th Neha emerged a deserving winner by one.

“This feels real good and it is a reward for all the hard work I have put in over the last 2-3 years and I did no lose belief despite not winning though I did come close at times,” said Neha.

Mannat, the No. 1 in Ladies and Category A on the IGU standings, had four birdies against two bogeys for her 70 and was fourth.

Khushi Khanijau (73) and Hitaashee Bakshi (71) ended fifth and sixth, while Sneha Singh, who had an eagle in her card of 72 was seventh. Amateurs Keerthana Rajeev Nair (74) and Prakruthi Sastry (76) and Kriti Chowhan (74) were tied for eighth.

Khushi had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in her 73, while Hitaashee had three birdies and a double bogey.

It was a great tournament for amateurs, who occupied three places in Top-4 and two more were Tied-eighth as all five finished in Top-8. It was the third straight tournament in which an amateur had finished at least in a tie for second.

The win also pushed Neha up into the third spot on the Hero Order of Merit, while Sneha Singh and Seher Atwal occupy the top two spots.

2023070835769

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre ‘compromised’ basic issues of railway safety: Cong on Balasore train...

    TN: Rs 4,800 to those whose houses affected by flood

    Inspired by ‘Tarla’, Huma’s father introduces ‘batata musallam’ in his restaurant

    Wimbledon 2023: Rublev races into second round on rain-hit first day;...