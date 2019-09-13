GoM has made progress in Goa mining sector revival: Sitharaman

Panaji, Sep 20 (IANS) The Group of Ministers (GoM) appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to examine ways to restart the state’s banned mining sector has made progress, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

When asked to react to efforts made by the Central government to revive Goa’s economy, which has taken a hit following the Supreme Court’s ban on mining last year, Sitharaman said: “On that I know there is a GoM which has met. The Chief Minister of Goa had participated in it. The GoM has made progress and they have a keen interest in restoring something for Goa.”

Sitharaman was speaking to reporters on Friday near Panaji, ahead of the 37th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax council in the coastal state.

At its peak in 2011, mining accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government is under pressure to restart mining in Goa, which has been banned for the second time in the last seven years, following the revelation of gross irregularities in the sector. Modi earlier this year, appointed a GoM headed by Home Minister Amit Shah to examine the issue and resume mining in the coastal state at the earliest.

