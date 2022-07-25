Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-headed GoM on online gaming, after deliberating on the issue for two days is likely to recommend 28 per cent GST on gross revenue from casinos and online gaming companies, sources said

The GoM is likely to put forth its recommendation before the GST Council, when it meets next month.

Sangma had tweeted about chairing a meeting with “the representatives of the Casino industry in Goa” on Sunday and with “stakeholders of the Turf Authorities of India” on Saturday.

However, members from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and West Bengal did not attend this meeting held over the weekend in Bengaluru and Goa.

The members also visited several places to study operations,in the last GST Council meeting, the GoM was asked to review its earlier recommendations.

