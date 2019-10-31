Gomes to undergo surgery on Monday after horrific injury

London, Nov 4 (IANS) Everton’s Andre Gomes, who suffered a fractured dislocation to his right ankle, will have surgery on Monday.

Everton striker Cenk Tosun said he would rather not have scored the 97th-minute equaliser against Tottenham than see Gomes suffer the horrific injury.

Tosun was quoted by BBC as saying that Everton players “nearly cried” in the dressing room afterwards. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was sent off in the 79th minute for his tackle on the Portuguese midfielder.

“You win, you draw, you lose but all that doesn’t matter when something like this happens,” Tosun wrote on Instagram.

“I wish I didn’t score, I wish we lost 0-5 and this didn’t happen. I know you will come back stronger bro and we will be there for you,” he added.

There was a six-minute stoppage as medics attended to Gomes.

The incident initially looked innocuous, but the mood immediately changed among the players and crowd as the full extent of the injury became apparent.

The match ended 1-1 as Tosun’s header cancelled out Dele Alli’s earlier strike.

“Everybody is sad inside. Some players, they nearly cried,” said substitute Tosun, who had been on the pitch 10 minutes when the incident happened.

“He was in shock; his eyes were open so big. He was like crying, shouting and screaming.

“I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn’t understand him,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

–IANS

