Days after a principal of private boarding missionary school in tribal dominated area in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh was arrested and four others were booked for the alleged sexual harassment of minor girl students, Chairman of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo on Monday accused Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) leader Radheshyam Kokaria of attempting to save preparators of the crime.

He also accused the Gondwana party leader of threatening the president of the Child Working Committee (CWC).

Kanoongo said anyone found abusing children rights will be punished as per the law and those found creating hurdles to suppress the issue in an attempt to save the preparators of the crime will also be considered an accused. He said that action against the accused was taken following complaints of over a half dozen girls students.

NCPCR, he said, is committed to ensuring the protection children’ rights and any one coming against their rights will be punished. “SCPCR rescued children from a missionary school in Dindori on Saturday. Dabang Radheshyam Kokaria has threatened the CWC president, and is pressuring the child molesters to help them. Action is being taken after taking cognizance, instructions are being given to the police to file an FIR,” Kanoongo posted a message on his official twitter handle.

Talking to IANS on Monday, he said, “No matter who that person is. No one can threaten persons working for children’s rights. I am reaching Dindori by today evening and will meet the district police and location administration. District CWC will lodge a complaint against Radheshyam Kakariya.”

The matter came to the fore on Saturday during an inspection by the Child Welfare Committee State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) at the hostel where around 600 students are residing.

During interaction with the inspection team, a group of girl students alleged physical and sexual harassment by school staff. On Sunday, the school principal Nan Singh Yadav was arrested, while four others, one of them a woman and a priest were also booked under relevant act.

“When we visited the hostel, which is located in a forest, we found the students in very bad condition. During the discussion, eight girl students from classes 6 to 12 alleged that the principal and the teacher used to touch them inappropriately by calling them alone in the classroom. The girls broke down and said this was going on for the past many years. Some boys also hinted towards harassment with them, but they didn’t reveal much,” SCPCR member Omkar Singh said.

Nan Singh Yadav was produced before a district court and granted bail on Monday, sources told IANS.

20230306-164002