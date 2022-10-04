Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of the current US Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The 34-year-old will play at least two more regular season games and the playoffs, which are scheduled to run until November.

“After the most wonderful career I could have had, I feel that football has given me so much,” Higuain told reporters on Monday. “Many thanks to those who have always believed in me … the time has come to say goodbye.”

After a poor start to the 2022 MLS campaign, Higuain has scored 10 goals in his last 11 outings, taking his league tally to 14 in 26 games, reports Xinhua.

Higuain, who was capped 75 times and scored 31 goals for Argentina, expressed hope that the announcement would provide added motivation for the Florida-based club to win its maiden MLS title.

“I think the best gift that I can give to my teammates is to be able to retire as a champion with them because they’ve been there with me, they’ve seen me during my downs this year and they’ve helped me throughout this path,” he said. “Not only players, but physio staff, my brother, my family and this is for all of them as well.”

“I want to retire here as a champion, like I deserve to retire and it would be a very special dream. I know there’re two games left and we really hope that the fans come to the stadium and pack the stadium because it’s very important for us. And then once we get to the playoffs, the story is different and my dream is to retire as a champion with all my teammates.”

Higuain also played for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan and Chelsea in a senior career spanning 17 years.

