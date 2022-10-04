SPORTSFOOTBALL

Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of MLS season

NewsWire
0
0

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of the current US Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The 34-year-old will play at least two more regular season games and the playoffs, which are scheduled to run until November.

“After the most wonderful career I could have had, I feel that football has given me so much,” Higuain told reporters on Monday. “Many thanks to those who have always believed in me … the time has come to say goodbye.”

After a poor start to the 2022 MLS campaign, Higuain has scored 10 goals in his last 11 outings, taking his league tally to 14 in 26 games, reports Xinhua.

Higuain, who was capped 75 times and scored 31 goals for Argentina, expressed hope that the announcement would provide added motivation for the Florida-based club to win its maiden MLS title.

“I think the best gift that I can give to my teammates is to be able to retire as a champion with them because they’ve been there with me, they’ve seen me during my downs this year and they’ve helped me throughout this path,” he said. “Not only players, but physio staff, my brother, my family and this is for all of them as well.”

“I want to retire here as a champion, like I deserve to retire and it would be a very special dream. I know there’re two games left and we really hope that the fans come to the stadium and pack the stadium because it’s very important for us. And then once we get to the playoffs, the story is different and my dream is to retire as a champion with all my teammates.”

Higuain also played for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan and Chelsea in a senior career spanning 17 years.

20221004-110804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football: India women lose 1-2 against Venezuela

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala aim to get back to winning ways against...

    Galtier to leave Lille after leading club to shock Ligue 1...

    Wijnaldum suffers broken leg two weeks after joining Roma