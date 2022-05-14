Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said a “good” and “reliable” outcome is within reach in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal if the US makes its political decision and adheres to its commitments.

Amir Abdollahian said that the visit of Enrique Mora, the EU chief coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks, and his talks with Iranian chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani “were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Henstressed the contacts among these sides are continuing.

Also on Friday, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he believed there have been “enough progress” in the talks between Mora and Iranian officials in Tehran to relaunch nuclear negotiations after two months of deadlock.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers including the US.

However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, including freezing some of Tehran’s assets abroad, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the deal.

Iran insists on obtaining guarantees that the US government would not drop the deal again and the sanctions would be lifted in a verifiable manner.

