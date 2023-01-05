INDIA

Good intention behind equating K’taka CM to a puppy: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that there was no need to misunderstand his statement equating Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a ‘puppy’.

“There is good intention behind my statement,” he added.

Clarifying his statement, Siddaramaiah said, “I have asked him (Chief Minister) to show courage in the interest of the state. The Central government has not given enough funds for the development of the state rather it has been reduced. My statement was issued in this direction, it does not have any other objective.”

The senior Congress leader has alleged that Bommai was like a puppy in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddaramaiah, while addressing a public meeting in Vijayanagar district, launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister by stating that he was afraid of Modi. He also challenged Bommai to get the pending dues cleared by the Union government.

Chief Minister Bommai questioned the Congress’ strength and guts.

“If you (CM Bommai) have guts and strength, why are you like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi?” Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to this statement, Bommai on Wednesday said that the choice of words by Siddaramaiah reflects his personality.

“I don’t mind being called one. The dog is known for loyalty. I am working with loyalty for the people,” Bommai added.

The Chief Minister while reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statement said that people would give the latter a befitting reply in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

“Dog are animals known for their loyalty. I take this quality and work loyally for people. I will also carry forward the loyalty towards people,” he added.

“I can’t indulge in dividing the society like he (Siddaramaiah) did. In the name of popular welfare schemes, he brought misery. We have not done this,” Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah out of fear never faced the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and was not able to receive any funds from the previous Congress-led Central government for the state.

