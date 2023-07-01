INDIA

Good news coming soon, friends be patient, tweets MLA from Pilot camp

Speculations are rife in the political circles in Rajasthan after Congress MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar from the Sachin Pilot group tweeted that good news is coming soon.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Good news is coming soon, please be patient friends.”

While Gurjar posted this tweet, Sachin Pilot met AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary at his residence in Jaipur on his return from Delhi on Friday.

In fact, Pilot triggered speculation by meeting veteran leaders of his camp namely Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Brijendra Singh Ola, among others. Party workers said that after brokering peace in Chhattisgarh by making T. S. Singh Deo the deputy Chief Minister, the Congress high command is now working seriously to resolve the ongoing tussle between the Gehlot and Pilot camps so that they can contest polls united to repeat the grand-old party’s government in the desert state.

Party sources said that there is strong possibility that Pilot will be accommodated in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

