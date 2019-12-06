Good samaritan deed for UK pensioner wows Twitterati

London, Dec 12 (IANS) A good samaritan act by a TV host for a septuagenarian pensioner won the hearts of Twitterati, who praised the kind act when Christmas is around the corner.

The 5.22-minute clipping posted by BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker had 3.6K retweets, 14.2K likes and 610K views.

Walker posted the clipping on @mrdanwalker and wrote: “If you can’t make it to a TV today, this is what happened when we surprised Terrence – who came on #bbcbreakfast yesterday to talk about loneliness – with a visit from the students at @OldhamCollege. You might need some tissues.”

In the clipping, the 78-year-old pensioner is seen teary-eyed as students from the nearby college brought a Christmas tree into his house. A choir sings ‘Silent Night’ at his doorstep in Oldham in Greater Manchester.

The elderly man had earlier told Walker about his struggles with loneliness and that he did not have a Christmas tree at home. The old man recollected his visits to his mother’s home on Christmas and presenting cooked food to his mother. During the conversation, he had remarked: “People who are on their own don’t get presents.”

In the posted clipping, Walker tells him at one point in time: “The good news is that your Christmas dinner has been taken care of. Am I allowed to go to the front door and open it?”

It is followed by the arrival of four students into his home along with a Christmas tree, and carol singing outside his house. Reacting to the heart-warming clipping, one Twitter user said: “Well done @mrdanwalker incredible thing to do!”

Another posted: “Very moving. Well done Oldham College.”

“Your getting a bit of a rep for absolutely stonking stories with our forgotten or fragile members of society. Loved watching this. Hats off to the students. Cheers,” wrote another user.

A netizen tagged Walker and the college handles and wrote: Thanks for showing some good folks in the world.” One post read: “Faith in my fellow humans is restored.”

British football great Gary Lineker retweeted Walker’s post at @GaryLineker and wrote: “This is joyous. Well played @mrdanwalker.”

