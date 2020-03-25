Good Samaritans provide food to distressed in Taj city

Agra March 26 (IANS) While the “corona package” announced by the Union Finance Minister on Thursday received wide support here, ground realities continued to raise concern over the effectiveness of the strategic onslaught on the dreaded coronavirus.

The casual approach to the “lockdown” by groups of people playing street cricket or roaming around for no specific reason compelled police officers to resort to tough measures that included baton charging, registration of FIRs and locking up violators of the directions to stay at home.

Groups of people were seen on the national highways and the Yamuna Expressway, returning home from their places of work in other states. One group told IANS that it was headed for Etah from Alwar in Rajasthan.

Since there were no public transports available, they had decided to march back home, surviving on just tea. A group of migrants was provided food and transport to Dholpur by SSP Bablu Kumar.

Meanwhile, scores of good Samaritans and philanthropic organisations on Thursday moved in to provide food to the distressed. More than 10,000 packets of food were provided to slum dwellers and daily wagers. District authorities have appointed corona warriors and social activists to lend a helping hand.

Administrative officials on Thursday evening indicated that there would be further tightening of the security noose, once the distribution mechanism of essentials goods and services comes in place.

–IANS

bk/arm