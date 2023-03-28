ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Good sleep, consistent workout, easy diet are 3 pillars of healthy lifestyle, shares Aditya Roy Kapur

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Gumraah, feels that a healthy amount of sleep is integral to a persons fitness and healthy lifestyle. Aditya is one of Bollywoods most desirable men with insane fitness levels and has ladies swooning over him.

The actor told IANS, “While for this film we didn’t have to plan a rigorous workout for me as my characters are not supposed to be fully ripped, in general what I make sure is I have enough sleep. Sleep, diet and workout are the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle”.

He mentioned, “7-8 hours of sleep is a must for the body to attain its full potential when it’s awake, I feel. Another important thing is one should be consistent with the workouts. It should not be that you do an intense workout for a period of time and then be casual about it. Go for a less intense workout but make sure you do them on a regular basis. Consistency pays off in the long run.”

‘Gumraah’, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees Aditya playing a dual role. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7.

20230328-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jay Bhanushali matches steps with daughter Tara in new video

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam wrote ‘bekaar’ on Nimrit Kaur’s forehead

    Pooja Bhatt: John Abraham complained no one asked if he was...

    Badshah narrates a story through his latest: ‘Woh’