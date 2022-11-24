SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Good start for Amandeep, shoots 1-under in first 12 holes

Amandeep Drall had a good start in the opening round of the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana as she was one-under through 12 holes.

Qualifying for the last event of the season after a runner-up finish at the Hero Indian Open, the Kapurthala golfer had one birdie and 11 pars after starting from the tenth tee at Alferini Golf.

The other two Indians, Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor were both one-over after 14 and 13 holes respectively.

There are three Indians in the season-ending event and all three are assured playing status next year.

