SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Good to see Devon Conway taking the leadership role as senior CSK batter: Matthew Hayden

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here.

As Sanju Samson and his team breached the fortress Chepauk with a narrow three-run win and denied CSK skipper MS Dhoni a chance to finish the game in a high-scoring thriller in their first meeting in TATA IPL 2023, the Yellow Army will now be aiming to return the favour in Pink City.

After their defeat against Rajasthan Royals, CSK have won three games on the trot and climbed to the top of the team standings. RR, however, are on eight points in seven games.

One of the biggest reasons for CSK’s good show is the solid starts the team is getting from their opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has praised Conway – who is the leading run-getter for CSK – is garnering a lot of praise for showing his versatility in the ongoing IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Matthew Hayden said, “Initially I was worried about Devon Conway as he was taking some time in the powerplay while Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the aggressor. But in the last few games, Conway has shifted the gears. At the start of the season, the opening partnership for CSK was going hot and cold but now there is consistency. Good to see that Conway, being a senior player, taking the leadership role.”

Another big reason for CSK finding its mojo back is the way their inspirational captain MS Dhoni is leading them.

Giving a peek at the success mantra of the four-time TATA IPL champion skipper, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed MS Dhoni backs a player to the hilt.

Harbhajan Singh said, “The winning mantra of MS Dhoni is that he backs the player at his best and favoured batting position. Dhoni backs the players to the hilt and that is the reason why CSK is a champion team. He doesn’t deviate from his game plan frequently or after every match. The players need to have that belief and faith in the management and captain. Only then they perform and MS and CSK team management understands it.”

20230427-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharma, Bumrah lose one spot each in ICC T20I rankings

    Bhuvi, Harshal reveal thoughts while defending 29 in last two overs

    DICC T20 Champions Trophy win will encourage next generation of cricketers,...

    Tax authorities to scrutinise amounts made over by BCCI to cricket...