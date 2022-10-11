ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Goodbye’ team celebrates Big B’s birthday with special song

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of the recently released film ‘Goodbye’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati, released a special song wishing veteran megastar Big B on his birthday.

The song titled ‘Happy Birthday’, features colourful visuals of the cast and crew. In the video Big B can also be seen making a grand entry much like how he did in the song ‘My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves’ from the Manmohan Desai classic ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. The film’s director Vikas Bahl also makes an appearance in the special video.

The song is interspersed with the visuals from the film as well where the characters can be seen celebrating Big B’s screen avatar’s birthday in the film.

‘Goodbye’, which was released in cinemas on October 7, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family headed by Big B’s character deals with the grief after his wife in the film, Neena Gupta’s character passes away.

20221011-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aramis Knight lists similarities he shares with his ‘Ms. Marvel’ character

    Sai Pallavi comment on lynching of ‘cow smugglers’ provokes police complaint

    Actress Aakanksha Sareen all set for her singing debut

    Katrina has funny reply to Farah Khan’s ‘Vicky has found someone...