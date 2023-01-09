ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Goodhachari’ sequel to feature a slick Adivi, an international setting

Promising young hero Adivi Sesh, after the back-to-back successes of ‘Major’ and ‘HIT-2’, recently announced the rollout of G2, sequel to his ground-breaking film ‘Goodhachari’.

The story of ‘Goodhachari’ was set in India, but G2 is going to unravel in an international setting — and Sesh will writing it as well.

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, editor of “Major”, will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Well-known producers T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who had delivered all-India hits, notably ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Major’, will jointly produce the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India.

Besides releasing the first-look poster, the makers also released a ‘pre-vision’ video at an event in Mumbai. Sporting a slick and stylish look, Sesh is seen firing with a gun as he jumps from the top of a building. The actor has undergone a complete makeover for the movie.

Coming to pre-vision, the last visuals of ‘Goodhachari’, where Sesh goes all the way from India to the Alps, are shown, followed by a peek at his first look in G2. Shooting will commences a little later this year, the makers announced.

Needless to say, G2 will be more ambitious in terms of the scope of the story, its technical standards and the deployment of international crew.

