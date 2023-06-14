INDIA

Goods train derailment hits rail traffic on Vizag-Vijayawada route

A goods train derailed between Thadi and Anakapalle Railways stations in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on Wednesday, affecting the movement of trains on the route.

The coal-laden goods train derailed around 3.35 a.m. The derailment affected the movement of trains on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route.

The South Central Railway has cancelled at least six trains and rescheduled a few other trains due to the incident.

The following trains scheduled to commence journey on Wednesday have been cancelled – Train number 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur.

Two trains scheduled to depart on Thursday have also been cancelled. They are — 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam and 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833), which was scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. on Wednesday, was delayed by three hours.

