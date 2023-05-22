INDIA

Goods train derails near Bihar’s Karamnasa railway station

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Bihar’s Karamnasa railway station on Monday.

The station is located on the Gaya-Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway section. The two wagons fell on the up and down railway tracks.

Virendra Kumar Singh, the CPRO of DDU division, said that the accident took place at 3.45 a.m. on Monday. The rescue operation immediately started and removed the derailed wagons from the track.

Due to the mishap, several passengers and express trains were stopped at various railway stations. The DDU division also issued police helpline numbers of DDU, Dehri and Gaya railway station to provide details about the whereabouts of trains.

The rescue operation is over and transportation of both the tracks have been opened for trains now, said officials.

