INDIA

Goods train laden with coal catches fire twice

NewsWire
0
0

A wagon of a coal-laden goods train caught fire at Bhabua Road railway station in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday, hours after catching fire at Jharkhand’s Daltonganj railway station at around 7.30 a.m.

According to information, the train’s driver sought help after receiving information of the fire, following which it was brought under control by the fire department.

It took hours to extinguish the fire, said sources.

Bhabua Road station master RP Singh said that a wagon of the coal-laden train caught fire at the station, which was brought under control by the fire Department.

According to railway officials, the train left for its destination after a few hours.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and further investigation in the matter is underway.

20230206-182002

