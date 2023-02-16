INDIALIFESTYLE

Goods trains collide head-on, Lucknow-Varanasi route affected

Two goods trains collided head-on near Sultanpur Junction in the early hours of Thursday.

The pilot of a goods train was injured, while six coaches were derailed.

The Lucknow-Varanasi route has been disrupted due to the accident.

According to the information received, this accident happened due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track near the southern cabin of Sultanpur Junction.

Senior railway officials have reached the spot and the work of clearing the track is going on.

Sources said that the engines of both the goods trains have been damaged.

After this incident, Lucknow and Varanasi and Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway track has been disrupted.

