INDIA

Goodwill gesture: BSF hands over 4 Bangladeshi national to BGB

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over four minor Bangladeshi nationals, who entered Indian territory inadvertently, to its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday as a goodwill gesture.

According to the officials of the South Bengal Frontiers in Kolkata, these minors were detained by the BSF troopers once they entered Indian Territory and they did not have any valid documents with them.

On questioning, the minors said that they did not know that they had entered into the Indian side. Later, following a flag meeting, they were handed over to the BGB.

Similarly, on May 2, the BSF handed over the two Bangladeshi nationals to BGB who had crossed the International Border (IB) illegally at Border Out Posts at Ranaghat and Hakimpur under the South Bengal Frontiers. Out of the two, one was a woman who was lured by the touts for better livelihood in India.

According to a report, at least 4,896 Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed while trying to cross into India in between January 1, 2019 to April 28 this year.

The report also said that the maximum number of illegal immigrants entering or leaving India is from the South Bengal Frontiers.

The officials have admitted that the maximum number of illegal immigrants entering or leaving India take place in the southern part of Bengal because of some unfenced parts and riverine borders.

India shares 4,096 km long boundary with Bangladesh, in which South Bengal Frontiers shares nearly 913 km.

Under the South Bengal Frontiers of BSF, around 50 per cent of the border is either unfenced or riverine belt.

20220508-225003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tibetan bodies resent awarding Winter Olympics to Beijing

    IAF, IIT-Madras sign MoUs for development projects

    Calcutta HC directs CAG to probe financial irregularities in flood relief

    Prashant Kishor flags biggest worry: Senior Congress decision makers are all...