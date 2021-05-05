Google has accidentally revealed its upcoming “Pixel Buds A-Series” on Twitter. However, the post has now been deleted.

The official Android account on Twitter tweeted a photo of the “Pixel Buds A-Series” and said the earbuds “have arrived”.

The social media post advertised the recently redesigned Fast Pair experience. There is, however, no accompanying Made by Google announcement or Google Store retail listing.

They are officially referred to as the “Pixel Buds A-Series” in both the social media post and the attached image, reports 9To5Google.

The pair shown is predominantly white from the circular touch-sensitive dome to a light gray underside and stabilizer arc, the report said.

That secondary colour is also used for the inside of the pebble-shaped charging case, replacing the black colour used on the 2nd-generation headphones.A

Recently, the company had accidentally revealed an image of “Pixel Buds A” in a dark green colour variant.

In an email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list, Google has included a small image of the Pixel Buds A.

The email, which highlights new features coming to Google devices, contains links to the Google Store at the bottom with the Pixel Buds A listed over “Accessories”.

This small image gives us our first full glance at the new headphones, which are more thoroughly coloured across the earbuds, wingtips and charging case.

