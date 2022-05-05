SCI-TECHWORLD

Google acquires MicroLED display startup for future AR headsets

Google has acquired Raxium, an innovator in single panel MicroLED display technologies, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of California-based startup with MicroLED technology will help Google build next generation of augmented/virtual and mixed reality headsets amid the buzz over metaverse.

Raxium will join Google’s Devices and Services team.

“We’re thrilled to have the team at Raxium on board to help further our goal of building helpful devices and services to improve people’s daily lives,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services at Google.

The team at Raxium has spent five years creating miniaturised, cost-effective and energy efficient high-resolution displays that have laid the foundation for future display technologies.

“Raxium’s technical expertise in this area will play a key role as we continue to invest in our hardware efforts,” said Google.

Raxium says its display tech is five times more efficient than the current world record holder.

Google acquired the VR glasses maker North in 2020, and is reportedly hiring engineers to build an AR operating system under “Project Iris”.

OPPO, Apple and Vuzix are some of the other companies working on MicroLED AR hardware.

Microsoft already has an augmented reality device called HoloLens, while Meta (Oculus Quest) and Snap are investing heavily to create their own hardware.

