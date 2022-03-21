SCI-TECHWORLD

Google acquires microLED startup Raxium

By NewsWire
0
0

Google has reportedly acquired Raxium, a five-year-old startup focused on developing microLED displays for AR and VR applications.

The terms of the deal are unknown, but Google put a value of $1 billion on Raxium, according to a report from The Information.

microLED is similar to OLED in that it doesn’t use a backlight, instead each pixel emits its own light.

Two years ago it acquired North, a pioneer in human computer interfaces and smart glasses, has built a strong technology foundation.

After failing to impress people with the consumer edition of its $1500 Glass, Google earlier brought the second edition of its eye-wearable device – Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, with improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames.

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014.

At $1,500, it promised a new, bold era for information.

People, however, realised the device was not yet ready to be part of their lives. There were safety and health concerns. The built-in camera raised privacy and piracy issues too.

20220321-093601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IBM likely to sell Watson Health for $1 bn: Report

False memories can be reversed, reveals study

Instagram update lets users like Stories without sending DM

Apple may launch iPad Pro powered by 3nm M2 chipset