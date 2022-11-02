SCI-TECHWORLD

Google adds Lens image search to homepage

Google has added the direct access of Lens image search option to its homepage.

According to 9To5Google, users can “search any image with Google Lens” by clicking the button that appears next to the voice search button and can “drag an image here or upload a file”.

“The google homepage doesn’t change often, but it did. We are always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them,” Rajan Patel, vice president of engineering at Google, said in a tweet.

“Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop,” he added.

Lens made the switch from mobile devices to the desktop web with Google Photos and later Chrome last year, the report said.

Back in August, Google Images on desktop websites moved to Lens and it also showed up in the search field on the results page.

Google Lens is an image recognition tool that uses visual analysis to identify things and display relevant information about them.

Earlier, the tech giant was reportedly tested to add Lens to desktop Search on the web.

According to a report, Lens was primarily a visual lookup tool for mobile devices, but it has been branching out to Chrome. The next expansion could see Google Search on the desktop web add Lens.

