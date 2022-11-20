SCI-TECHWORLD

Google has rolled out new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides.

It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one, reports 9To5Google.

New colour mappings, a taller and broader track and the capacity to hold an icon in the switch thumb are all features of M3 toggles.

In Google Docs, Sheets and Slides users can use the toggle directly in the editor’s overflow menu for Print layout, Suggested changes, Available offline and Star, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the company had brought out the Material You-style colour-based themes to its Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the tech giant’s browser.

The ‘Customise Chrome Colour Extraction’ feature automatically picks a colour scheme for the browser, based on the wallpaper shown when the user opens a new tab.

According to Google’s software, the new feature “enables setting theme colour based on background image colour when the background image is changed in New Tab Page”.

