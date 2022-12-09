SCI-TECHWORLD

Google adds memory & energy saving modes to Chrome

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has started to roll out new memory and energy saving modes to its web browser ‘Chrome’ on desktop.

The new settings make sure that Chrome uses up to 10GB less memory so that users’ tabs run smoothly, and extends the battery when it’s running low, the tech giant said.

The company will be rolling out both ‘Memory Saver’ and ‘Energy Saver’ modes over the next several weeks globally for Windows, macOS and ChromeOS.

‘Memory Saver’ mode frees up memory from tabs that users are not using so that the active website they are browsing has the smoothest possible experience.

Whereas, ‘Energy Saver’ mode helps when users are browsing the web with Chrome and their device battery level reaches 20 per cent. It will save battery by restricting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos.

“You’ll be able to turn off either feature or mark your most important websites exempt from Memory Saver. You can find these controls under the three-dot menu in Chrome,” the company said.

Last month, Google had brought out the Material You-style colour-based themes to its Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the tech giant’s browser.

20221209-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PUBG game developer Krafton sues Apple, Google & Garena

    NASA, Microchip to develop next-gen spaceflight computing processor

    Hyderabad police spends Rs 58 lakh to probe Mahesh Bank hacking...

    Chinese directors of firm associated with Vivo flee as ED continues...