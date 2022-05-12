Google has finally announced a Pixel Watch that will arrive along with Pixel 7 smartphone later this fall. The company also showcased its first Android tablet.

The Pixel Watch will come with a circular, domed design and features a “tactile” crown and side button.

Made of recycled stainless steel, the watch will run Wear OS 3 that features a “refreshed UI” with better navigation and smart notifications, the company announced late on Wednesday.

“It has customizable bands that easily attach. With this watch, you’ll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit’s industry-leading health and fitness tools  right on your wrist,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services .

Google had bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion. The Fitbit integration will go beyond customising watch faces and be “imbued throughout” the Pixel Watch experience.

Google also introduced the new Pixel 6a, which has the same Tensor processor and industry-leading security from our Titan M2 chip.

“Our Pixel Buds are designed to perfectly complement your Pixel phone, and we’re excited to expand the earbuds offerings with Pixel Buds Pro,” said the company.

These premium earbuds include a new, custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms.

The company also shared an early look at its Android tablet, powered by Google Tensor.

“Built to be the perfect companion for your Pixel phone, our tablet will blend into your day-to-day routine and help connect the moments you’re on the go with the moments you’re at home. We hope to have more to share in 2023,” said Osterloh.

