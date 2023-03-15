INDIASCI-TECH

Google announces AI features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, more

Google has announced new generative AI features for its Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Chat.

With the new AI features, users will be able to draft, reply, summarise and prioritise their Gmail.

In Docs, they will get to brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite, while in Slides, they will get to bring their creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video.

Moreover, in Sheets, users will be able to go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation, while in Meet, they will be able to generate new backgrounds and capture notes.

In Chat, the new AI features will enable workflows for getting things done for users.

“We’ll launch these new experiences this month via our trusted tester programme, starting with English in the US. From there, we’ll iterate and refine the experiences before making them available more broadly to consumers, small businesses, enterprises, and educational institutions in more countries and languages,” Google said in a blogpost.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on a new “Search Companion” feature for its web browser Google Chrome.

The Search Companion will be a helpful new way to search the web using Lens.

With the new feature, the tech giant aims to bring a deeper connection between Lens and Chrome.

