Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

Google has announced that third-party smart chips in Docs are now generally available for all users.

Third-party smart chips bring “people and data into a single workflow, keeping teams focused and collaborating in the documents where they’re already working,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

“Since introducing third-party smart chips, developers have been able to build app integrations.”

To access third-party smart chips, an admin or user must install a partner’s add-on from the Google Workspace Marketplace.

Then, simply paste a link from the third-party source into the document and select “tab”.

“You will then see a smart chip populate in your document that previews critical information from the app, right in the flow of your work,” the company said.

Google first introduced this feature in October last year.

Last week, the tech giant had announced that it was making ‘paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android.

Meanwhile, in April this year, Google had announced a new feature that allows users to add emoji reactions to comments within Docs.

