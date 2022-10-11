INDIASCI-TECH

Google announces Play rewards programme in India

With the aim to introduce a new way to enable people to enjoy digital experiences, Google Play on Tuesday announced that it is bringing its global rewards programme — Google Play Points — to India.

Google Play Points helps users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use the platform. It will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week.

“Users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games and subscriptions,” the company said in a statement.

The rewards programme has four levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — that give members different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, based on the number of points they have collected.

Users can redeem their points for Google Play Credit to use how they would like to on the app store.

Google Play has also partnered with developers of popular apps and games worldwide to help users redeem their points for special in-app items.

In India, they are partnering with more than 30 participating titles that include games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King’s return), games from local studios such as Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star), and popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa.

Google Play will look at expanding the programme to more global and local developers in the future.

Google Play Points will also provide local developers a new avenue to build a local and global user base; helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets with Google Play Points.

20221011-172603

