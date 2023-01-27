SCI-TECHWORLD

Google app gets Material You redesign on Android

NewsWire
0
0

The Material You redesign of the Google app is now rolling out on Android, which was earlier in the testing phase.

According to 9to5Google, the Google app now has a more Material You-aligned bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators, which is more in line with the new Search filters carousel design.

This is the short version, as opposed to the standard tall variant found in nearly every other first-party app, though Gmail employs something even more streamlined.

The Google app for Android is the latest to get a modern account switcher, following Messages and the web.

When users tap their profile avatar in the Google app, a switcher that uses Material You with Dynamic Colour will appear, according to the report.

Moreover, on longer lists that incorporate settings, the theming provides a good visual separation.

The account switcher is located in the inner container, followed by Search history, Delete last 15 minutes, Results about you, and Reminders.

Outside, a Google logo appears at the top, followed by Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback, the report mentioned.

Finally, the Google app Settings have been completely redesigned with an AMOLED black background in a dark theme.

20230127-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Staying away from Twitter, FB for a week may improve wellbeing,...

    Violent protests erupt at Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in China

    Google India adds 5 new languages to its training network for...

    Mumbai’s first Genome Sequencing Lab inaugurated