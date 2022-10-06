Anticipating an increased demand this festive season, Google has asked suppliers to produce more than 8 million units for its new Pixel 7 series, the media reported on Thursday.

Nikkei Asia reported that Google is preparing its largest-ever launch order for its latest mobile phone range as it takes on Apple, Samsung and other rivals.

Google has told several suppliers “it roughly aims to double its smartphone sales for 2023 compared with this year,” said the report, citing sources.

The tech giant has a lot of ground to cover when it comes to cementing its position in the global smartphone market and trade analysts have predicted some good response to its upcoming Pixel 7 series that come with some top-of-the-line features.

The leaked renders of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro show that each device comes with an aluminum camera bar and the improved Tensor G2 chip.

The devices are likely to house a 50MP main camera, the same as the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming smartphones may come with an upgraded 11MP front camera.

One of the leaked specs showed that the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 48MP telephoto lens, according to reports.

As far as the price is concerned, the prices of new devices are expected to stay the same as its predecessors.

Google was set to launch the new Pixel 7 series on Thursday (US time).

