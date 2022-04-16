SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Assistant Snapshot disappear from phones

With Google Assistant Snapshot disappearing widely across Android devices, the successor to Google Now appears to be gone, media reports say.

According to 9To5Google, Google Assistant Snapshot was a partially hidden, often forgotten addition to the Google app and the Discover feed on the leftmost part of Android home screens that debuted in 2018.

The feature offered up the ability to pull in weather forecasts, calendar appointments, and reminders, the report said.

Earlier this year, Google quietly announced with a notice in its app that Snapshot would be “going away”, but without a firm date.

That notice arrived a few weeks after a widespread bug had prevented access to the feature for many users.

Now, as of mid-April 2022, it seems that Google Assistant Snapshot has been fully sunset.

