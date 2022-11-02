SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Assistant to add new parental controls, Kids Dictionary

Tech giant Google will roll out new parental controls, as well as new kid-friendly voices and Kids Dictionary in its ‘Google Assistant’ device.

According to 9to5Google, the new parental controls update will let parents choose which music and video services children can use, and which kinds they can watch/hear.

In the “coming weeks”, the controls will be accessible via the Google Assistant, Google Home, and Family Link apps for Android and iOS. They will be accessible in the Assistant settings for your child’s account.

Google is also adding a “Kids Dictionary” to Assistant that will provide age-suitable answers on speakers, smart displays and mobile devices.

Moreover, four kid-friendly voices that can “speak in slower and more expressive styles to help with storytelling and aid comprehension” are among the additional new features, it added.

By asking “Hey Google, change your voice,” kids can select from a variety of options.

Meanwhile, last month, Google announced new updates to Family Link, which offered a range of options and help keep families safer online.

In a new update to the “Location tab”, parents can see all of their children on the same map with their device location. Also, parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their child arrives at or leaves a specific destination like school or soccer practice, the company said in a blogpost.

