Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and pledged support for India’s G20 Presidency.

“Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,” Pichai tweeted after the meeting.

Praising the government’s Digital India initiative, Pichai said that he is “excited for India to share its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 Presidency in 2023”.

He added that the pace of technological change in India is “extraordinary” and there are several opportunities ahead.

“Glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit,” Pichai said.

