Google has changed the release schedule for Chrome so that the company can monitor the release before rolling it out to all of its users.

“From Chrome 110, the initial release date to stable will be one week earlier,” Google said in a blogpost.

“This early stable version will be released to a small percentage of users, with the majority of people getting the release a week later at the normal scheduled date, this will also be the date the new version is available from the Chrome download page,” it added.

Google shared the release dates for the Chrome 110 2023 release, which include — January 12 for the Beta release, February 1 for Early Stable and February 7 for Stable.

Users can keep track of upcoming release dates and included features on the Chrome Status Roadmap, and on the Chromium Dashboard, according to the company.

The company said that by releasing stable to a small percentage of users early, we get a chance to monitor the release before it rolls out to all of our users.

“If any showstopping issue is discovered, it can be addressed while the impact is relatively small,” said the company.

The company also mentioned that this change will have little impact on most developers.

