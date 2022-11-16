SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule ‘Do Not Disturb’

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced that it will soon allow users to schedule recurring ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND)feature on its Chats platform.

After the new feature rolls out on Android, iOS and the web, “set a do not disturb schedule” will display below the various time increments, reports 9To5Google.

Users can create multiple toggles and easily activate or deactivate them from the settings.

The new feature will help “when you want to mute notifications during your regular lunch break, or have Do Not Disturb set automatically over the weekend while away from your desk”, Google said.

“We hope this feature enables you to better concentrate without Chat distractions or help you disconnect entirely from work when needed,” it added.

The feature to schedule a DND in Google Chat will roll out in the coming weeks.

It will first be available on the web and later on mobile, the report said.

Earlier, the tech giant had rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience.

20221116-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter experiment lets select developers to build 3rd-party apps

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 a decent device for infotainment

    Apple confirms manufacturing top-selling iPhone 13 in India

    Tesla manufacturing in China & selling in India not digestible: Gadkari