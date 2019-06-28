Google Chrome gets some ‘Brave’ competition

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Google Chrome, the undisputed leader used by over 2 billion people globally for Internet browsing, has got some serious competition in “Brave” browser that automatically blocks third-party ads and cookies, and even offers to pay users when they click and see a promoted or partnered ad in a secure way.

Called “Brave”, the new browser has begun previewing the new advertising model which promises to funnel 70 per cent of earned revenue to users who load up and view the ads.

The remaining 30 per cent will go to the browser’s developers. Participating users would be able to earn around $60 to $70 this year and possibly around $224 in 2020.

“With Brave Ads, we are reforming an online advertising system which has become invasive and unusable,” the company said in a recent blog post.

“Brave Ads remove intermediaries that exploit user data and thrive on surveillance, and instead offer a consent-based system,” according to Firefox co-founder and JavaScript creator Brendan Eich who created the browser.

“Brave” is the open source Chromium-based browser that out-ranked Chrome to be the second best after Mozilla Firefox when it came to speed, secure browsing and quick navigation.

Apple Safari was third while Google Chrome came fourth on the browser-ranking index by reviewing portal toptenreviews.com.

“Brave” was initially launched for iOS back in 2018 but is now also available on Android, macOS, Windows, Linux.

According to their website, the browser is up to two times faster on desktop and up to eight times faster on mobile then Crome.

“Brave” automatically blocks any third-party trackers. Additionally, it can block third-party cookies, block scripts and has secure HTTPS protocol everywhere whichever website you browse.

The biggest advantage of “Brave” browser is that its servers does not see or store your browsing data and one can customize privacy settings unlike in Chrome.

“Brave” also lets you see how many ads and trackers are being blocked on a daily basis. It was built specifically as an ad-free experience and has built-in ad blocking capabilities and anti-tracking technology.

“Brave” is currently working on integrating cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ledger and Trezor in their browser which would allow users to earn and store funds directly into a self-custodial wallet.

A Reddit user shared several screenshots of Brave’s GitHub repository that showed developers working on a completely new Ethereum wallet, news website Cryptoslate reported recently.

