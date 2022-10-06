With 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, a new report said that Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser available.

According to a report by Atlas VPN, these figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022.

Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days in October. Recent ones include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. The database does not list details for these flaws yet, but the report said they can lead to memory corruption on a computer.

Users can fix these by updating to Google Chrome version 106.0.5249.61.

Mozilla’s Firefox browser is in second place for vulnerabilities, with 117 of them.

Microsoft Edge had 103 vulnerabilities as of October 5, 61 per cent more than the entire year of 2021. Overall, it has had 806 vulnerabilities since its release.

Next is Safari, which has some of the lowest levels of vulnerabilities. For example, in the first three quarters of 2022, it had 26 vulnerabilities, and its number for cumulative vulnerabilities 1,139 since its release, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Opera browser had no documented vulnerabilities so far in 2022 and only 344 total vulnerabilities.

As of May 2022, Safari reached over a billion users, and Apple has been working hard to make sure its browser is secure and safe to use.

20221006-110604