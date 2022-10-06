SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Chrome most vulnerable browser in 2022: Report

NewsWire
0
0

With 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, a new report said that Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser available.

According to a report by Atlas VPN, these figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022.

Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days in October. Recent ones include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. The database does not list details for these flaws yet, but the report said they can lead to memory corruption on a computer.

Users can fix these by updating to Google Chrome version 106.0.5249.61.

Mozilla’s Firefox browser is in second place for vulnerabilities, with 117 of them.

Microsoft Edge had 103 vulnerabilities as of October 5, 61 per cent more than the entire year of 2021. Overall, it has had 806 vulnerabilities since its release.

Next is Safari, which has some of the lowest levels of vulnerabilities. For example, in the first three quarters of 2022, it had 26 vulnerabilities, and its number for cumulative vulnerabilities 1,139 since its release, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Opera browser had no documented vulnerabilities so far in 2022 and only 344 total vulnerabilities.

As of May 2022, Safari reached over a billion users, and Apple has been working hard to make sure its browser is secure and safe to use.

20221006-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    moto G7 likely to debut in India on Jan 10

    PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free to play on PC, consoles

    Global smartphone memory market logs $11.5 mn in sales in Q1

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S22 event set for Feb 9