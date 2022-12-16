SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Chrome to give price drop alerts

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced that its web browser Chrome will now give price drop notifications for products to users.

Users don’t need to refresh the page every day to see the price of any product. They can opt-in to receive an email or mobile notification from Chrome if there is a price drop, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

This feature is available on desktops and Android devices in the US and can be turned on by selecting ‘track price’ in the Chrome address bar.

Other than the price drop notifications, Google introduced other new features as well.

When users add items to their shopping cart, Chrome will find available discount codes from the retailer and automatically show them at checkout.

Additionally, users can open the New Tab page anytime when they need to track down existing shopping carts and they will see available discounts there, too. Both features are now available on desktop, starting first in the US.

With the help of Chrome on desktop, users can now right-click an image and select ‘search image with Google Lens’ to immediately get results in the side panel.

The results willAshow similar options from retailers and prices that fit users’ budget. It will also show if the item is in stock or backordered.

Chrome will help users to save time by filling out everything automatically with previously saved information, such as users’ addresses or payment details from Google Pay.

“We recently expanded the ability to save your payment info to your Google account in 67 more countries,” the tech giant said.

Users can go into Chrome settings under ‘Autofill’ to enter their preferred address and payment information.

20221216-161206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Clearview AI to permanent ban selling facial recognition to companies

    4.2 mn EVs sold in first half of 2022 globally, China...

    Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra revoke offer letters given to freshers: Reports

    NASA slams Russian cosmonauts for anti-Ukraine propaganda in space